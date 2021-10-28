Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)?

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$112 and falling to the lows of US$95.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Armstrong World Industries' current trading price of US$103 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Armstrong World Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Armstrong World Industries worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Armstrong World Industries’s ratio of 27.5x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.78x, which means if you buy Armstrong World Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Armstrong World Industries should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Armstrong World Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Armstrong World Industries look like?

NYSE:AWI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Armstrong World Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AWI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AWI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AWI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for AWI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Armstrong World Industries at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Armstrong World Industries.

If you are no longer interested in Armstrong World Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

