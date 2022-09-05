Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Arista Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Arista Networks Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Arista Networks is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $187.33, but it is currently trading at US$117 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Arista Networks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Arista Networks?

NYSE:ANET Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Arista Networks' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ANET is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANET for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ANET. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Arista Networks at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arista Networks you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Arista Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

