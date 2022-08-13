Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)?

Let's talk about the popular Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Adobe’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Adobe Worth?

Great news for investors – Adobe is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $622.39, but it is currently trading at US$446 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Adobe’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Adobe look like?

NasdaqGS:ADBE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Adobe. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADBE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADBE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADBE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Adobe mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Adobe, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

