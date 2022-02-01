Is Now The Time To Look At Buying ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)?

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at ACI Worldwide’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in ACI Worldwide?

ACI Worldwide appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 47.28x is currently well-above the industry average of 41.28x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ACI Worldwide’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ACI Worldwide?

NasdaqGS:ACIW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ACI Worldwide's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ACIW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ACIW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACIW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ACIW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into ACI Worldwide, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that ACI Worldwide has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in ACI Worldwide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.