Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)?

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AAR’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is AAR still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AAR’s ratio of 17.5x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.08x, which means if you buy AAR today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe AAR should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since AAR’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will AAR generate?

NYSE:AIR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, AAR's earnings are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AIR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AIR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AIR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AIR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AAR.

If you are no longer interested in AAR, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

