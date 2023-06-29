Is Now the Time to Consider Long-Term Bond ETFs?

As the markets gradually recover from the banking crisis that plagued the financial world earlier this year, there is a growing sense of confidence among investors and advisors. Additionally, the unsettling issue of the debt ceiling debacle seems to have taken a back seat for now, encouraging investors to explore investment options with longer durations. Given the current economic climate, now may be an opportune time to look closely at long-term bond ETFs.

In light of this recent financial turbulence, investors are searching for assets that can offer both stability and long-term growth. When it comes to long-term bond ETFs, Vanguard presents a range of options that can help investors seize opportunities in this often-overlooked asset class.

Vanguard's Top-Performing Long-Term Bond ETFs

The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV), truly stands out as an option worth considering. This fund has a specific focus on long-dated Treasuries issued by the US government -- 20-30 year Treasury STRIPS. What sets EDV apart is the impressive year-to-date return of 6.13% it has delivered thus far. Additionally, the fund boasts a remarkably low expense ratio of just 0.06%, making it one of the most cost-effective options currently available in the market. EDV has seen significant investor interest over the past year, with net flows totaling an impressive $1.26 billion.

Investors who wish to diversify their portfolio with a range of bonds that mature over ten years can confidently turn to the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV). The fund's portfolio includes corporate, Treasury, and foreign fixed income securities. While BLV presents some higher risk due to exposure to both interest rate and credit risks, the considerable potential rewards are evident from the year-to-date return of 4.93% and an enticingly low expense ratio of 0.04%. The low expense ratio allows investors to maximize their investment performance without paying extra fees. Additionally, BLV has seen growing investor interest, evidenced by its net flows of $1.79 billion in the past year.

Other Long-Term Bond ETFs

Investors looking to add investment-grade corporate bonds to their portfolio can turn to the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT). This investment-grade corporate bond fund has gained popularity in the market, with 12-month net flows amounting to $1.99 billion. With an expense ratio of only 0.04% and a year-to-date return of 4.91%, VCLT offers an attractive option for investors seeking long-term yields with minimal costs.

Investors who have their eyes set on long-term government bonds may find what they are looking for with the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT). This fund provides exposure to treasuries with a maturity of ten years or more. VGLT boasts of an accessible and affordable approach, with an expense ratio of only 0.04%, and a strong year-to-date return of 4.63%. Its popularity due to its performance is illustrated in the impressive 1 Year Net Flows totaling 2.6 B.

Conclusion

The time is ripe to explore the potential of long-term bond ETFs. As investor confidence grows, seizing this opportunity could prove rewarding. Vanguard's suite of top-performing long-term bond ETFs enables investors to tap into this asset class easily and affordably. However, they should do this by comprehensively evaluating each one to determine how the product aligns with their specific investment goals and risk tolerance.

