Is Now the Right Time to Purchase a Home?

Buying a home is a huge undertaking, and to some degree, it's always a scary prospect. But buying a home during a pandemic? It's a whole other ballgame. Buying a home today could be a great idea, but only if you're financially sound and are ready for a place of your own -- and it also may not be the best move.

Why now's a good time to buy a home

Buying a home as the country tackles a major health crisis might seem crazy, but it actually pays to buy right now for a couple of reasons:

1. Mortgage rates are extremely competitive

For much of July, the average rate for a 30-year mortgage hovered just above 3%, and even now, you can snag a similar rate. That alone is a good reason to buy a home right now. While there's a solid chance mortgage rates will stay competitive throughout 2020, beyond that, all bets are off.

2. You may have more time to move

Moving is a time-consuming endeavor, and if you hire movers, it's also a costly one. But if you're able to do all your packing and some or all of the transporting yourself, it's far more affordable. Now might be a good time to move, since your calendar probably isn't loaded with social or travel plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why now's not a good time to buy a home

On the other hand, you may want to skip buying a home for these reasons:

1. Housing inventory is low, which means home prices are high

In May of 2020, home prices were 4.9% higher than they were in May of 2019, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The reason? Fewer sellers are listing their homes during the pandemic, so those who are listing command higher prices. Also, because mortgage rates are low, many buyers are clamoring to purchase homes, which means there's strong demand for a limited supply -- a classic formula for higher prices.

2. Lenders are being stricter with borrowing requirements

Some lenders are imposing tighter requirements to qualify for a mortgage. Unless your credit score is really competitive, you may not qualify for the best mortgage rates, which means you could end up paying a higher price for a home without the savings of a lower rate.

3. We're in a recession

You're more likely to lose your job -- and remain unemployed for a longer period of time -- during a recession than when the economy is healthy. You may want to reserve your savings in case you lose your job, as opposed to putting that money into a down payment on a home.

4. If you have children, they may not appreciate the upheaval

The pandemic has been difficult for adults, but it's certainly been hard on children, too. Many kids are facing the continuation of remote learning as we gear up for the 2020–2021 academic year. Pulling your children out of their neighborhood and comfort zone may not be the best thing to do right now. (Of course, if you buy a house around the corner from where you live now, this point won't apply.)

Should you buy a home right now?

It's a tough question to answer, and clearly there are pros and cons to consider. As you weigh your choices, ask yourself:

What's my main motivation for buying right now? If your goal is to save money as a first-time homebuyer, that may not happen. What you save via a lower mortgage rate you might pay in the form of a higher purchase price.

Am I in a good-enough financial position to own a home? Buying a home doesn't just mean paying a mortgage. You'll also be liable for property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and repairs. Make sure you have enough money saved to cover around six months of essential living costs once you make your down payment and pay closing costs on your mortgage. At a time like this, you don't want to leave yourself with minimal money in the bank.

Either way, now's certainly an interesting time to buy a home, so if you're going to, prepare to be flexible. You may need to rely on virtual/online tours rather than in-person viewings to narrow down your options, but if you're willing to roll with the punches, you may find the process of searching for -- and buying -- a home completely manageable.

