Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy AMD Stock?

In this video, I will be going over AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q1 earnings report. The company beat estimates across the board and raised full-year guidance. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, beating estimates of $0.91, and revenue of $5.9 billion, beating estimates of $5.52 billion.

Revenue grew 55% year over year (YOY) and 10% quarter over quarter (QOQ).

The computing and graphics segment's revenue was $2.8 billion, up 33% YOY and 8% QOQ.

The enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segment's revenue was $2.52 billion, up 88% YOY and 13% QOQ.

Gross profit grew 71% YOY to $2.71 billion, and gross margin came in at 51%, up 480 basis points.

EPS grew 117% YOY and 23% QOQ.

Operating income more than doubled year over year.

The acquisition of Xilinx closed on February 14, and the company generated $559 million in revenue for the six weeks of Q1.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue to grow by approximately 60% to $26.3 billion, up from the previous 31% YOY growth.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 3, 2022. The video was published on May 4, 2022.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 3, 2022. The video was published on May 4, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

