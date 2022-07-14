Is Now the Opportune Time To Invest in Wix Stock?

In this video clip from "3 Minute Stock Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 6, Fool.com contributor Brian Feroldi examines the most recent earnings report for Wix (NASDAQ: WIX), which posted some encouraging numbers that could be attractive to investors.

Brian Feroldi: The bottom line for me with Wix is like so many other software companies, demand got pulled forward. Their growth rates in 2021, artificially high, growth rates in 2022, artificially low, or at least that's the hope.

But let's talk about what happened in Q1. Bookings grew 12%, year over year on a two-year basis up 26%. That is slower than what we've seen in the recent couple of years. Revenue grew a little bit faster, 14%, two-year revenue compound annual growth rate 27%. Yet another sign that revenue growth got pulled forward a little bit.

The customers that they do have, they are successfully upselling. Not bad considering that this company is going after micro-sized businesses, small entrepreneurs, and very small businesses so 160% net earn retention rate is very strong given this company's customer cohort base.

Overall revenue was up 14%. You can see that business solutions continues to grow nicely. This is a much lower margin business than its core creative solutions businesses, that's why gross margin is under pressure. The company continues to invest in R&D, SG&A, etc. They are continuing to put bottom-line losses out there.

Now what really has whacked this stock is forward guidance. Management said that they're guiding for 8%-10% revenue growth rate in the upcoming quarter. A little bit faster for the full-year 10%-13%. They did say there's upside potential to that. That is essentially assuming that Russia and Ukraine don't get worse, there is potential for the upside to that number if they get better.

Moreover, the company recently committed to delivering a 20% free cash flow margin by 2025 and continue to grow its top line at a double-digit rate. This could be an opportune time for investors if you could take a multi-year time horizon and you believe that the company's growth rate will renormalize in 2022.

