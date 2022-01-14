Is Now (DNOW) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Now (DNOW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Now is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Now is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DNOW has returned 10.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 10.1%. This shows that Now is outperforming its peers so far this year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.9%.

The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions' current year EPS has increased 653.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Now belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that DNOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, NexTier Oilfield Solutions belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +4.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Now and NexTier Oilfield Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

