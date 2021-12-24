Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Xerox Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Xerox Holdings?

Good news, investors! Xerox Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $33.34, but it is currently trading at US$22.45 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Xerox Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Xerox Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:XRX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Xerox Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since XRX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XRX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy XRX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Xerox Holdings from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Xerox Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

