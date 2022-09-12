Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock, it seems odd VeriSign is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine VeriSign’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In VeriSign?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy VeriSign today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $213.29, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since VeriSign’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will VeriSign generate?

NasdaqGS:VRSN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -14% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for VeriSign. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VRSN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VRSN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on VRSN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into VeriSign, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that VeriSign is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in VeriSign, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

