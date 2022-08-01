Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)?

Let's talk about the popular United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine United Parcel Service’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is United Parcel Service Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! United Parcel Service is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $264.02, but it is currently trading at US$195 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, United Parcel Service’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of United Parcel Service look like?

NYSE:UPS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of United Parcel Service, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since UPS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UPS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UPS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing United Parcel Service at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for United Parcel Service you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in United Parcel Service, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

