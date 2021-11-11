Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine United Natural Foods’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is United Natural Foods worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that United Natural Foods’s ratio of 19.86x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 23.83x, which means if you buy United Natural Foods today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe United Natural Foods should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, United Natural Foods’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will United Natural Foods generate?

NYSE:UNFI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. United Natural Foods' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UNFI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at UNFI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNFI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for UNFI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for United Natural Foods (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in United Natural Foods, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

