Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)?

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$94.97 and falling to the lows of US$68.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether THOR Industries' current trading price of US$75.65 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at THOR Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In THOR Industries?

According to my valuation model, THOR Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy THOR Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $84.53, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that THOR Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will THOR Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for THOR Industries, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? THO seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THO for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on THO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with THOR Industries (including 1 which is concerning).

If you are no longer interested in THOR Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

