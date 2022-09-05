Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Timken’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Timken Worth?

Great news for investors – Timken is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.25x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.68x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Timken’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Timken generate?

NYSE:TKR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Timken. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TKR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TKR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TKR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Timken as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Timken, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Timken, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

