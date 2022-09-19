Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)?

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$282 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$233. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Estée Lauder Companies' current trading price of US$239 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Estée Lauder Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Estée Lauder Companies Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Estée Lauder Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Estée Lauder Companies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $274.60, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Estée Lauder Companies’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Estée Lauder Companies?

NYSE:EL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Estée Lauder Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Estée Lauder Companies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Estée Lauder Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

