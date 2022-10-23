Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)?

The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Children's Place’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Children's Place Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Children's Place today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $41.57, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Children's Place’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Children's Place?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -4.4% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Children's Place. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PLCE seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLCE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on PLCE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Children's Place, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Children's Place (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Children's Place, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

