Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Sterling Infrastructure’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Sterling Infrastructure?

Good news, investors! Sterling Infrastructure is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.56x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Sterling Infrastructure’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Sterling Infrastructure?

NasdaqGS:STRL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sterling Infrastructure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since STRL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STRL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STRL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sterling Infrastructure you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sterling Infrastructure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

