Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$228 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$202. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Snap-on's current trading price of US$213 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Snap-on’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Snap-on?

Great news for investors – Snap-on is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $311.26, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Snap-on’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Snap-on?

NYSE:SNA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Snap-on. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SNA is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SNA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Snap-on at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Snap-on.

If you are no longer interested in Snap-on, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

