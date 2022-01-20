Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)?

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$40.53 and falling to the lows of US$26.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ShotSpotter's current trading price of US$26.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ShotSpotter’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in ShotSpotter?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ShotSpotter today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $26.08, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ShotSpotter’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will ShotSpotter generate?

NasdaqCM:SSTI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In ShotSpotter's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that ShotSpotter has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in ShotSpotter, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

