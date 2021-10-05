Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), is not the largest company out there, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NASDAQGS, with a relatively tight range of US$36.26 to US$39.87. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sanmina’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sanmina still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Sanmina seems to be fairly priced at around 1.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sanmina today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $39.52, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sanmina’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sanmina look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sanmina, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SANM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SANM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SANM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sanmina, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Sanmina, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

