Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Rockwell Automation’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Rockwell Automation Worth?

According to my valuation model, Rockwell Automation seems to be fairly priced at around 6.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rockwell Automation today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $241.65, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Rockwell Automation’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Rockwell Automation generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Rockwell Automation's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ROK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ROK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, Rockwell Automation has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Rockwell Automation, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

