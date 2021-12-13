Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ranpak Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ranpak Holdings still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ranpak Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $36.87, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ranpak Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ranpak Holdings?

NYSE:PACK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 27% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Ranpak Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PACK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PACK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ranpak Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ranpak Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

