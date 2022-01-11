Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Perdoceo Education’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Perdoceo Education still cheap?

Good news, investors! Perdoceo Education is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.77x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.86x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Perdoceo Education’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Perdoceo Education look like?

NasdaqGS:PRDO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Perdoceo Education, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Perdoceo Education, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PRDO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRDO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PRDO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Perdoceo Education has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Perdoceo Education, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

