Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)?

While Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$89.43 and falling to the lows of US$59.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Onto Innovation's current trading price of US$63.39 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Onto Innovation’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Onto Innovation?

According to my valuation model, Onto Innovation seems to be fairly priced at around 4.20% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Onto Innovation today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $60.84, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Onto Innovation’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Onto Innovation look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Onto Innovation's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ONTO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ONTO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Onto Innovation.

If you are no longer interested in Onto Innovation, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

