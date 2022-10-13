Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Noodles’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Noodles?

Great news for investors – Noodles is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $8.48, but it is currently trading at US$5.10 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Noodles’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Noodles look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Noodles' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NDLS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDLS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NDLS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Noodles, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Noodles has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Noodles, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

