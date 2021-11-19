Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in New Oriental Education & Technology Group?

Good news, investors! New Oriental Education & Technology Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s ratio of 10.56x is below its peer average of 22.46x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of New Oriental Education & Technology Group look like?

NYSE:EDU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 80%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EDU is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EDU for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EDU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about New Oriental Education & Technology Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

If you are no longer interested in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

