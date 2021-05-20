Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)?

While Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Murphy USA’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Murphy USA?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 25%, trading at US$140 compared to my intrinsic value of $112.44. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Murphy USA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Murphy USA?

NYSE:MUSA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Murphy USA, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe MUSA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MUSA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Murphy USA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Murphy USA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

