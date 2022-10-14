Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)?

While Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$136 and falling to the lows of US$89.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mohawk Industries' current trading price of US$96.68 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mohawk Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Mohawk Industries Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.23x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 6.2x, which means if you buy Mohawk Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Mohawk Industries should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mohawk Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Mohawk Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Mohawk Industries, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MHK’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MHK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MHK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Mohawk Industries at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Mohawk Industries and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mohawk Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

