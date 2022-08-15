Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)?

While Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Lincoln Educational Services’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Lincoln Educational Services Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Lincoln Educational Services is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lincoln Educational Services’s ratio of 7.8x is below its peer average of 20.57x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Services industry. Lincoln Educational Services’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Lincoln Educational Services?

NasdaqGS:LINC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Lincoln Educational Services, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LINC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LINC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LINC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Lincoln Educational Services has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Lincoln Educational Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

