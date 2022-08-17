Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine LeMaitre Vascular’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is LeMaitre Vascular Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, LeMaitre Vascular seems to be fairly priced at around 1.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy LeMaitre Vascular today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $53.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because LeMaitre Vascular’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will LeMaitre Vascular generate?

NasdaqGM:LMAT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 63% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for LeMaitre Vascular. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LMAT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LMAT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with LeMaitre Vascular, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in LeMaitre Vascular, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

