Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$314 and falling to the lows of US$266. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' current trading price of US$273 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s ratio of 9.46x is below its peer average of 19.99x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings look like?

NYSE:LH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LH for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

