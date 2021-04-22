Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)?

While Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kforce’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Kforce?

According to my valuation model, Kforce seems to be fairly priced at around 6.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kforce today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $58.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Kforce’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Kforce look like?

NasdaqGS:KFRC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kforce. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? KFRC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KFRC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Kforce as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Kforce and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Kforce, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

