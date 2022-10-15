Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)?

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine J.Jill’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In J.Jill?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.25x, which means if you buy J.Jill today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that J.Jill should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because J.Jill’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of J.Jill look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 1.1% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for J.Jill.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JILL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JILL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JILL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that J.Jill has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in J.Jill, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

