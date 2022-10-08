Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$27.26 and falling to the lows of US$22.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ituran Location and Control's current trading price of US$22.82 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ituran Location and Control’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Ituran Location and Control Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$22.82 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 29% compared to my intrinsic value of $17.71. This means that the opportunity to buy Ituran Location and Control at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Ituran Location and Control’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Ituran Location and Control look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Ituran Location and Control. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ITRN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ITRN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITRN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ITRN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ituran Location and Control, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ituran Location and Control.

If you are no longer interested in Ituran Location and Control, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

