Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$133 and falling to the lows of US$93.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether iRobot's current trading price of US$94.34 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at iRobot’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is iRobot still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that iRobot’s ratio of 15.35x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.8x, which means if you buy iRobot today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe iRobot should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because iRobot’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of iRobot look like?

NasdaqGS:IRBT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for iRobot, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, IRBT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on IRBT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IRBT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on IRBT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about iRobot as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of iRobot.

If you are no longer interested in iRobot, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

