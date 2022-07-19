Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$485 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$353. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Intuit's current trading price of US$388 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Intuit’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Intuit worth?

Great news for investors – Intuit is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $587.80, but it is currently trading at US$388 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Intuit’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Intuit generate?

NasdaqGS:INTU Earnings and Revenue Growth July 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Intuit. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since INTU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INTU for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INTU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Intuit and you'll want to know about them.

