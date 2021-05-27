Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IMAX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in IMAX?

Great news for investors – IMAX is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $32.59, but it is currently trading at US$21.60 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that IMAX’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will IMAX generate?

NYSE:IMAX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, IMAX's earnings are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IMAX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IMAX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IMAX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for IMAX (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in IMAX, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

