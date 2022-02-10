Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)?

While Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Globus Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Globus Medical still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Globus Medical seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Globus Medical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $87.22, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Globus Medical’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Globus Medical?

NYSE:GMED Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Globus Medical's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GMED’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GMED, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Globus Medical and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Globus Medical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

