Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$24.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GCP Applied Technologies' current trading price of US$23.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GCP Applied Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is GCP Applied Technologies worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.24% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy GCP Applied Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $23.21, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, GCP Applied Technologies’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will GCP Applied Technologies generate?

NYSE:GCP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of GCP Applied Technologies, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.9% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GCP’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GCP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GCP Applied Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in GCP Applied Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

