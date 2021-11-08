Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)?

While Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Franchise Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Franchise Group?

Franchise Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.53x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.81x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Franchise Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Franchise Group?

NasdaqGM:FRG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Franchise Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FRG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FRG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FRG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Franchise Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Franchise Group (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Franchise Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

