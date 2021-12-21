Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)?

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Forrester Research’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Forrester Research worth?

Great news for investors – Forrester Research is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $86.76, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Forrester Research’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Forrester Research generate?

NasdaqGS:FORR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Forrester Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 68%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FORR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FORR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FORR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Forrester Research you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Forrester Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

