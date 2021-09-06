Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$278 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$246. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$262 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is FLEETCOR Technologies still cheap?

Good news, investors! FLEETCOR Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $340.74, but it is currently trading at US$262 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, FLEETCOR Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of FLEETCOR Technologies look like?

NYSE:FLT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for FLEETCOR Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with FLEETCOR Technologies, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in FLEETCOR Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

