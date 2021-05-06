Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)?

While ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ExlService Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in ExlService Holdings?

According to my valuation model, ExlService Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 14.25% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ExlService Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.43, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, ExlService Holdings’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of ExlService Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:EXLS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ExlService Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EXLS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXLS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for ExlService Holdings from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in ExlService Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

