Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)?

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$19.35 and falling to the lows of US$15.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eneti's current trading price of US$16.91 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eneti’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Eneti worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12.37% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eneti today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $15.05, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Eneti’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Eneti look like?

NYSE:NETI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -11% in revenues over the next year, short term growth isn’t a driver for a buy decision for Eneti. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, NETI appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NETI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on NETI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Eneti, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Eneti, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Eneti, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

