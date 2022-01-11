Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$23.43 and falling to the lows of US$19.53. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Enerpac Tool Group's current trading price of US$20.06 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Enerpac Tool Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Enerpac Tool Group?

Good news, investors! Enerpac Tool Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $25.24, but it is currently trading at US$20.06 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Enerpac Tool Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Enerpac Tool Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Enerpac Tool Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EPAC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EPAC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EPAC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

