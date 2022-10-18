Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)?

While Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eagle Materials’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Eagle Materials Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eagle Materials’s ratio of 11.24x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.42x, which means if you buy Eagle Materials today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Eagle Materials should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Eagle Materials’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Eagle Materials look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Eagle Materials' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EXP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EXP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EXP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eagle Materials has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Eagle Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

