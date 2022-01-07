Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dow’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Dow worth?

Great news for investors – Dow is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $79.26, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Dow’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Dow?

NYSE:DOW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Dow, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DOW is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DOW, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOW for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Dow has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Dow, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

