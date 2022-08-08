Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)?

While Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Digi International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Digi International?

The stock is currently trading at US$34.11 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 26% compared to my intrinsic value of $27.00. This means that the opportunity to buy Digi International at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Digi International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Digi International generate?

NasdaqGS:DGII Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Digi International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DGII’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DGII should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DGII for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DGII, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Digi International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Digi International you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Digi International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

